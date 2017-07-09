10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP'S SON SAYS HE MET WITH KREMLIN-LINKED LAWYER

Donald Trump Jr. says he met with the Russian attorney shortly after his father clinched the Republican nomination, hoping to get information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

2. IRAQI LEADER PRAISES TROOPS IN STREETS OF MOSUL

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hails the army for driving Islamic State militants from most of the city, but the militants still hold small patches of ground west of the Tigris River.

3. WHO SAYS INITIAL OBAMACARE REPEAL, REPLACE PLAN IS PROBABLY 'DEAD'

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., both say the draft GOP bill to replace the nation's health law has little chance of passage.

4. WHAT'S THE AIM OF NATION'S FIRST 'OPIOID COURT'

The court in Buffalo, N.Y., seeks to get abusers of the potent drugs into treatment within hours of their arrest in order to keep them alive.

5. TILLERSON PRESSES RUSSIA TO REDUCE TENSIONS IN UKRAINE

The U.S. Secretary of State also says that American and European sanctions would remain in place until Moscow reverses course in the region.

6. BLACK HOMEOWNERS STRUGGLE AS US HOUSING MARKET RECOVERS

African-Americans aren't sharing in the recovery, even as whites, Asian-Americans and Latinos slowly see gains in home-buying, research shows.

7. NKOREA: US PRACTICE BOMBING RUN IS A PROVOCATION

Pyongyang says the run by two U.S. B-1B bombers on the Korean peninsula is a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.

8. SYRIA TRUCE BEGINS, TRUMP EYES COOPERATION WITH RUSSIA

Trump calls for expanded cooperation with Russia, as a cease-fire brokered by the two powers and Jordan for southern Syria came into effect.

9. HOW SAILORS, CONSERVATIONISTS HELP KEEP WHALES SAFE

The sport of sailboat racing and nonprofit groups are floating new guidelines aimed at reducing collisions with the marine mammals.

10. MLB ALL-STARS COME TO FLA. WITH SPORT STRUGGLING IN THE STATE

Despite their successes, The Rays and Marlins have had trouble developing a robust fan base in the state.