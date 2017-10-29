10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO IS UNLEASHING NEW CRITICISM OF RUSSIA INQUIRY

President Donald Trump expresses renewed frustration over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials.

2. RALLY IN BARCELONA REJECTS CATALAN SECESSION BID

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans voice their opposition to the region's declaration of independence amid vast political uncertainty.

3. WHY PUERTO RICO CANCELLED CONTRACT WITH WHITEFISH ENERGY HOLDINGS

The cancellation came amid increased scrutiny of the tiny Montana company's role in restoring the island's power system following Hurricane Maria.

4. HOW THE EXPLOSIVE GROWTH OF E-COMMERCE COULD MEAN MORE JOBS

The surge in e-commerce has required the rapid build-out of a vast network of warehouses and delivery systems that include both robots and human workers.

5. N.C. CONGRESSMAN WRITES TO FAMILIES OF DEAD TROOPS

Rep. Walter Jones has signed more than 11,000 letters in 14 years — penance, he says for voting yes for the Iraq war in 2002.

6. FBI'S USE OF FOREIGN INTEL DRIVING PRIVACY DEBATES

The bureau's use of foreign intelligence is at the heart of a heated debate about reauthorizing a law that lets spy agencies collect information on non-U.S. citizens abroad.

7. NURSING HOMES STRUGGLED WITH CHOICE TO EVACUATE IN HURRICANE

Deaths of elderly residents at Texas and Florida nursing homes after recent hurricanes have heightened scrutiny of the evacuation procedures.

8. SOMALI POLICE, INTELLIGENCE CHIEFS FIRED AFTER DEADLY ATTACK

The government fired its police and intelligence chiefs amid the continuing extremist attacks after a bombing and shootout killed 23 people.

9. WHICH MOVIE WAS NO.1 AT THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

The horror sequel "Jigsaw" landed at No. 1 with $16.3 million in North American ticket sales, according to studio estimates.

10. GEORGIA MOVES UP IN AP POLL

Georgia moved up to No. 2 and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll.