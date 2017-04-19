10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. O'REILLY OUT AT FOX NEWS CHANNEL

His dismissal brings a stunning end to cable news' most popular program while he continues to deny sexual harassment allegations.

2. RUNOFF IN GEORGIA HOUSE RACE COULD TEST TRUMP

It will measure Democratic energy against the president's influence ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

3. TRUMP'S INAUGURAL DRAWS $107 MILLION IN DONATIONS

The contributions renew questions about the influence of money in politics, this time for a president who promised to "drain the swamp" of Washington.

4. AARON HERNANDEZ HANGS HIMSELF IN PRISON CELL

The death of the former New England Patriots tight end leaves friends, family and his legal team shocked and in disbelief.

5. FRESNO GUNMAN REPORTEDLY LAUGHED AS HE EXPLAINED HIS ACTIONS

The victims of Kori Ali Muhammad include a 34-year-old father of two young children who had started a new job and a 25-year-old security guard who had recently gotten engaged.

6. ANTI-GOVERNMENT MARCHES IN VENEZUELA CLAIM NEW VICTIMS

Two people are shot dead as opponents of President Maduro flood the streets of Caracas and other cities to protest against the embattled leader.

7. WHICH U.S. FIRM SEEKS OK TO RESUME RUSSIAN OIL VENTURE

Exxon is asking the U.S. government for approval to go back to drilling in Russia that was blocked by sanctions.

8. WHERE DANGEROUS AIR BAGS SOMETIMES END UP

A Nevada crash that nearly killed a young woman shows there's nothing that prevents the devices from being taken from wrecked cars and reused.

9. LOVE GAME FOR SERENA WILLIAMS

Her spokeswoman confirms that the 35-year-old tennis star is expecting a baby this Fall.

10. WHAT ASTRONOMERS ARE EXCITED ABOUT

They find a new super-Earth that may be not too hot, not too cold for life — and it's not too far away.