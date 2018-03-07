10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. JEFF SESSIONS TAKES CLASH TO STATE CAPITOL

The attorney general dramatically escalates a war with California over its so-called sanctuary law in a sharp exchange of words with Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

2. FORMER SPY, DAUGHTER 'TARGETED FOR MURDER'

British police say a Russian ex-spy and his daughter fighting for their lives in an English hospital were attacked with a nerve agent in the mysterious case.

3. WHY STORMY DANIELS IS IN COURT

An attorney for a porn actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight."

4. NORTHEASTERN US DIGGING OUT AGAIN

Wet, heavy snow grounds flights, closes schools and threatens another round of power outages in a corner of the country still recovering from a weather wallop less than a week ago.

5. WHICH HONOR IS BEING RESCINDED

The U.S. Holocaust Museum revokes a major human rights award given to Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace laureate and Myanmar's civilian leader, citing her response to the mass killings of the country's Rohingya minority.

6. WORKING AT KANSAS RANCH 'LIKE SLAVERY'

Five people employed at the remote ranch tell the AP that immigrants toil long days in a type of servitude to work off loans from the company for the cost of smuggling them into the country.

7. WHAT'S LATEST NEWS FROM JUPITER

The planet's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than suspected, data from NASA's Juno spacecraft reveal.

8. SCHOOL SAFETY MEASURE SENT TO GOVERNOR

The Florida House passes a bill that includes new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

9. WHERE WORD OF THE DAY IS 'VROOOM'!

Among the high-end sports cars at this year's auto show in Geneva is the Italdesign Zerouno Duerta. Top speed: 310 kph (193 mph). Price: Around 2 million euros ($2.5 million).

10. HOT SEATS GETTING HOTTER

As March Madness cranks up, a number of college basketball coaches need good tournament runs to keep their jobs.