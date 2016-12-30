10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OBAMA HITS RUSSIANS FOR HACKING

The administration unleashes sanctions against Russia for cyber-meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign — and puts pressure on Donald Trump not to let Moscow off the hook.

2. a href='https://apnews.com/84b46f69e1b84e1a9085577cdc493203/Syria's-cease-fire-holding-despite-minor-violations'GLIMMER OF HOPE IN SYRIA/a

A cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey appears to be holding, with reports of only minor clashes, marking a potential breakthrough after six years of war.

3. UP AND DOWN IN LIFE, TOGETHER IN DEATH

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had one of the more complicated, thoroughly documented and, ultimately, tender mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood.

4. IN PAKISTAN, BARTERED BRIDES

A young Pakistani girl is given as a bride to an older man by her father so he can marry the groom's sister. It's an example of a practice of exchanging girls that is entrenched in conservative regions of Pakistan.

5. WHAT'S PREOCCUPYING EUROPEAN VOTERS

In the coming year, vital elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands will determine whether the march of right-wing populism speeds or hits a wall.

6. a href='https://apnews.com/472fb1ddfb6543bc84932ee707e88076/Turkish-committee-clears-draft-expanding-Erdogan's-powers'TURKISH COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGES TO CONSTITUTION/a

Critics fear the proposed amendments would allow President Erdogan to rule unchecked. If approved, the amendments would also extend Erdogan's mandate.

7. WHY BILL COSBY COULD SEEK PLEA DEAL

The entertainer is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.

8. BENEFITS OF INDIA'S CASH OVERHAUL ELUSIVE

Empty ATMs and ever-changing rules in the government's demonetization drive are preventing people from withdrawing money.

9. a href='https://apnews.com/d2f8eec974d64fb59504aa538d3dc1bb/Thanks-for-the-calories:-NYC's-Carnegie-Deli-says-goodbye'WHICH NYC INSTITUTION IS SAYING GOODBYE/a

After nearly eight decades in business, the Carnegie Deli, known for its mountainous, $20 pastrami sandwiches, is closing for good on New Year's eve.

10. a href='https://apnews.com/2212d768a3534613b28e633f157937f9/Serena-wins-at-love-again;-says-'yes'-to-engagement-in-poem'SERENA WILLIAMS WINS AT LOVE/a

The tennis superstar announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.