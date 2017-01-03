10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 115TH CONGRESS SET TO BE SWORN IN

Republicans who now control the House and Senate are poised to aggressively dismantle eight years of Obama's Democratic policies.

2. TURKISH MEDIA RUN 'SELFIE' VIDEO OF ALLEGED GUNMAN

The suspected assailant is seen filming himself with a cellphone at Istanbul's Taksim square, but it isn't immediately clear if it was taken before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub.

3. GOLF CLUB SHOWS PITFALLS OF TRUMP PRESIDENCY

The course in Dubai will open next month, but concerns about security, financial agreements and other matters have yet to be answered by the incoming U.S. president, the AP finds.

4. WHY TRUMP'S TWEET MAY NOT ADD UP

The president-elect vows that North Korea's push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. "won't happen," but it may already have.

5. SOUTH BRACING FOR MORE SEVERE STORMS, RAIN

A line of severe thunderstorms spawn several possible tornadoes, and the threat continues for southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

6. DYLANN ROOF TO REPRESENT SELF FOR SENTENCING

The same jury that found him guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church will return to court Wednesday to begin contemplating his punishment.

7. HOW TO KEEP THOSE DIET RESOLUTIONS

Weight-loss experts say the key to losing weight is to make small changes in the kitchen, at the grocery store and in restaurants.

8. WHERE IRAQ'S DEATH TOLL STANDS FOR 2016

Violence claims the lives of at least 6,878 civilian Iraqis last year, the U.N. says, as Baghdad struggles to maintain security nationwide and to dislodge Islamic State group militants from areas under their control.

9. REAL-LIFE CLIFFHANGER FOR GEORGE LUCAS

The legendary filmmaker will decide later this month whether to base his museum in San Francisco or Los Angeles.

10. PLAYOFF REMATCHES AREN'T ALWAYS AS GOOD

Alabama and Clemson put together a classic title game last season, and now face the challenge of recreating it for the sequel.