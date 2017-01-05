10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS TO TESTIFY ON HACKING

The congressional hearing comes a day before Trump is to be briefed by the heads of the CIA, FBI and Director of National Intelligence on the investigation into Russia's alleged efforts.

2. ANALYSIS: HEALTH CARE BATTLE COULD DECIDE BALANCE OF POWER

If Democrats get their way, the GOP will own every problem and complication from the re-work of Obama's health care law.

3. HOW ONE FARMER IS PREPARING FOR NEW PRESIDENCY

The Californian says Trump's vow to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally has pushed him to buy more equipment and cut workers.

4. DAY 2 OF ROOF'S SENTENCING HEARING SET

Prosecutors may call dozens more witnesses to try to convince jurors that the convicted Charleston church killer should be sentenced to death.

5. WHAT'S IN STORE FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, SIERRA NEVADA

The region braces for potential flooding into the weekend as a winter storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe makes its way toward Utah and the Rockies.

6. PICTURESQUE FRENCH TOWN OFFERS HOPE OF NEW LIVES

A Syrian oncologist and his young family risked everything to escape the Islamic State group. Now they're among the lucky few accepted so far for relocation to another European country, AP finds.

7. PRESSURE ON OBAMA TO GRANT LAST-MINUTE PARDONS, COMMUTATIONS

But don't expect many famous offenders to make the list before the president leaves office in two weeks.

8. CHICAGO POLICE INVESTIGATE VIDEO BEATING

A video circulating on social media shows several people beating a man with "mental health challenges" at a residence, officials say.

9. UPROOTED BY WAR, MYANMAR GIRLS LEARN KARATE

Young girls and women at a refugee camp in Kachin state are studying defense tactics to help protect themselves from a known threat: the country's military, AP finds.

10. WHO'S IMPRESSED BY NHL WIN STREAK

Members of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins admire the Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak that has come in a very different era.