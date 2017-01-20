10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INAUGURATION DAY: TRUMP TO BECOME AMERICA'S 45TH PRESIDENT

The real estate mogul and reality TV star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington is set to be sworn in.

2. TRUMP TO TAKE OATH OF OFFICE AMID DEEP UNCERTAINTY

How the new U.S. president handles immigration, health care, foreign policy and trade will have the rapt attention of a global audience.

3. PROTESTERS PLANNING TO DISRUPT TRUMP'S BIG DAY

A coalition calling itself DisruptJ20 says people participating in its actions will attempt to shut down or cause delays at the inauguration's security checkpoints.

4. WHAT EXTRADITION OF 'EL CHAPO' SIGNIFIES

Joaquin Guzman's exit to face charges in the U.S. marks the end of an era in which he was Mexico's most notorious drug cartel boss and, for some, the stuff of folk legend.

5. SYRIA: IS DESTROYS PART OF ROMAN AMPHITHEATER IN PALMYRA

The extremists recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops — nine months after IS was expelled in a Russia-backed offensive — and have previously destroyed other relics there.

6. REPORTS OF SURVIVORS IN ITALY AVALANCHE HOTEL

Firefighter radio and news reports say five people are believed to have been found alive in the rubble of the landslide that flattened a mountain resort and that helicopters have been requested to take them to safety.

7. GAMBIAN LEADER FACING ULTIMATUM

Defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power in the coming hours or he will be dislodged by a regional force.

8. MARATHON BOMBING FILM PRODUCTIONS WON'T DETAIL TAX CREDITS

Hollywood productions portraying the attack in Boston aren't saying how much they've sought or received in government subsidies to film in the state, AP learns.

9. 'WE HAVE GONE AS LOW AS WE CAN GO'

Madonna says Trump has done the public a great service because she believes the nation has now hit rock bottom, and the only direction it can go is up.

10. WHO IS GOING TO BASKETBALL'S SHOWCASE EVENT

Stephen Curry joins Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also gave Cleveland two starters in the NBA All-Star Game.

———

This story has been corrected to note that it was firefighter radio, not police radio, which reported survivors in the Italian avalanche.