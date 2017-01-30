10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SIX PEOPLE KILLED IN SHOOTING AT QUEBEC CITY MOSQUE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls the attack during evening prayers an act of terrorism.

2. TRUMP BEGINS GOVERNING BY CHAOS

An AP analysis details the numerous ways Trump could have avoided at least some of the havoc wreaked by his temporary halt to the U.S. refugee program.

3. SENATE TO FACE PRESSURE ONCE TRUMP NOMINATES SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Liberals will demand Democrats block the choice, while the new president is insisting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blow up longstanding rules to secure confirmation.

4. WHAT CALIFORNIA HASN'T DONE TO CONFRONT CLIMATE CHANGE

The state considered a world leader on global warming hasn't started tackling how to pay for all the expected damage, including moving expressways and public buildings as waters rise.

5. TOYOTA RELINQUISHES TITLE OF WORLD'S BIGGEST AUTOMAKER

The company reports that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million.

6. HOW FLYING CARS MIGHT BECOME REALITY

Nearly a dozen companies around the globe are competing to be the first to develop a new kind of aircraft that will enable commuters to glide above crowded roadways.

7. TRUMP IMMIGRATION BAN TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT AT SAG AWARDS

In speech after fiery speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, winners strike a defiant tone against Trump's sweeping measures.

8. HUGO CHAVEZ COMES BACK TO LIFE ON TELEVISION

The life of the late leader who mesmerized Venezuela's impoverished masses before dying of cancer in 2013 is being dramatized in a Spanish-language TV series that Chavez's allies have angrily criticized.

9. MYANMAR MOURNS ASSASSINATION OF TOP SUU KYI ADVISER

Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, was shot in the head as he walked out of the Yangon airport, shocking many because attacks on prominent people are rare in Yangon.

10. WHO WON THE MISS UNIVERSE CROWN

The title went to Iris Mittenaere, a 23-year-old dental student from France, in only the second Miss Universe win for a French woman in more than 60 years.