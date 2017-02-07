10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. APPEALS COURTS WILL HEAR TRUMP TRAVEL BAN ARGUMENTS

The federal government maintains the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States, while states suing Trump call his executive order unconstitutional.

2. POOR WISCONSIN COUNTY THAT VOTED FOR TRUMP AWAITS ECONOMIC REVIVAL

"We've been railroaded, run over by the politicians and run over by laws," says small-engine repair shop owner Mark Berns, a Crawford County resident.

3. PALESTINIANS SEEK TO PUNISH ISRAEL OVER SETTLEMENTS LAW

The explosive law is the latest in a series of pro-settler steps taken by Israel's hard-line government since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

4. AS MANY AS 13,000 HANGED IN SYRIA PRISON SINCE 2011, AMNESTY SAYS

Senior Syrian officials authorized the killings at Saydnaya Prison — known to detainees as the slaughterhouse — the rights group says.

5. MILITARY ASKS FOR $30B DEFENSE BUDGET INCREASE

Pentagon officials say they need the added funds for new jet fighters, armored vehicles, improved training and more.

6. TRUMP SAYS MEDIA IGNORE SOME TERROR ATTACKS, BUT OFFERS NO EVIDENCE

The president makes an unsupported claim that terrorist acts in Europe go unreported.

7. WHAT MYANMAR POLICE FOUND IN BUDDHIST MONK'S CAR, MONASTERY

Acting on a tip, officers discovered 400,000 meth pills in the monk's vehicle, and another 4 million pills in his monastery.

8. JAPANESE ENGINEER WORKS TO SCULPT SOUND

Yasuhisa Toyota's talents at crafting acoustics are widely sought out as classical music venues are increasingly designed in "vineyard style," where audiences surround the stage to hear performers up close.

9. WHERE'S THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE IN U.S.

The 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion, listed for $250 million, boasts 12 bedroom suites, 21 bathrooms, and a 40-foot theater.

10. PATRIOTS READY FOR VICTORY LAP

Tom Brady and company will parade through Boston following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.