10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US APPEALS COURT REJECTION LEAVES TRUMP TRAVEL BAN ON HOLD

The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations could shift to the U.S. Supreme Court.

2. a href='https://apnews.com/515798dbf6c545beb7f19711e092c1e0/Trump-reaffirms-'one-China'-policy-in-call-with-Xi-Jinping'TRUMP DEALS A VICTORY TO BEIJING/a

The president reaffirms America's long-standing "one China" policy in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

3. a href='https://apnews.com/63532785991845eb936a3d77136726e9/Trump's-health-secretary-pick-confirmed-narrowly-for-Cabinet'WHICH PICK IS CONFIRMED NARROWLY FOR CABINET/a

President Donald Trump's choice for health secretary, Rep. Tom Price, is the latest of a handful of Cabinet nominees to squeeze through to confirmation by a bitterly-divided, partisan U.S. Senate.

4. A CONGRESSMAN'S LESS THAN WARM WELCOME HOME

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is greeted with boos and grilled by hundreds of constituents on everything from investigating President Donald Trump's tax returns to Planned Parenthood.

5. WHAT IRANIANS ARE CELEBRATING

The 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution is being commemorated with massive rallies.

6. WHERE THE OLYMPIC GLOW IS FADING FAST

Rio de Janeiro pulled off last year's Summer Games, fending off dire forecasts, but a harsh reality has since set in as Brazil plunged into its deepest recession in memory.

7. HOW OHIO TRIED TO KEEP EXECUTIONS GOING

It asked seven other states for a lethal injection drug in an unsuccessful attempt to continue putting inmates to death, according to a court filing.

8. A RACE TO SAVE BEACHED WHALES

New Zealanders are rushing to keep about 400 alive after they were stranded.

9. WHY THIS IS A BIG WEEKEND FOR LATE-NIGHT TV

John Oliver returns to HBO and Alec Baldwin guest hosts on "Saturday Night Live."

10.a href='https://apnews.com/6d0f5535923847a1992158f056e8ccac/James-Corden-says-he-won't-sing-as-Grammy-host' WHO WILL BE THE NEW GRAMMYS HOST/a

LL Cool J has hosted the Grammys for years, but a new host awaits: British funnyman and "Carpool Karaoke" king James Corden.