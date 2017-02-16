10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT'S BEEN INEVITABLE IN NEW ADMINISTRATIONS

Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and after labor candidate Andrew Puzder's withdrawal, Trump is no exception.

2. THIRD PERSON ARRESTED IN SUSPECTED KIM ASSASSINATION

Malaysian police arrest a third person in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader who was reportedly poisoned at an airport in Kuala Lumpur.

3. TRUMP'S PICK FOR ISRAELI ENVOY FACES ROCKY CONFIRMATION

The son of an Orthodox rabbi, David Friedman is a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements, an opponent of Palestinian statehood and staunch defender of Israel's government.

4. DEADLY RAID IN YEMEN RAISES MORE QUESTIONS

The main figure killed in last month's U.S. raid targeting al-Qaida was a tribal leader allied to the country's U.S.- and Saudi-backed president and enlisted to fight Yemen's Shiite rebels, AP learns.

5. REPUBLICANS DRIVE TO CRAFT NEW HEALTH CARE PLAN

House GOP leaders are offering options to rank-and-file lawmakers for replacing "Obamacare" with a conservative approach dominated by tax breaks and a transition away from Medicaid.

6. CHINA CARFENTANIL BAN A 'GAME-CHANGER' FOR OPIOID EPIDEMIC

The move closes a major loophole in the global regulation of a substance so lethal it has been used as a chemical weapon and described as a terrorist threat.

7. COLORADO WARMS TO POT CLUBS, DESPITE FEDERAL UNCERTAINTY

Denver officials are working on regulations to open bring-your-own marijuana clubs, while state lawmakers are considering other cannabis-friendly measures.

8. PHENOMENON OF 'DENTAL THERAPISTS' GROWING

An increasing number of states are permitting professionals with a lower level of training to do dentists' jobs, public health advocates say.

9. SPARKS FLY OVER MAHER'S BOOKING OF YIANNOPOULOS

The "Real Time" host's decision to book the conservative provocateur on his HBO show draws quick condemnation from another guest.

10. WHO JOINED THE GREAT ONE

Jaromir Jagr registers his 1,900 career point, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only NHL players to reach the milestone as the Panthers beat the Sharks 6-5 in overtime.