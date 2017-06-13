10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. JEFF SESSIONS PUSHES BACK

Testifying before a Senate panel, the AG declares it a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and Trump's election campaign.

2. NORTH KOREA RELEASES AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT

Otto Warmbier, who had been serving a 15-year prison sentence, is said by his parents to be in a coma.

3. TRUMP CHANGES TUNE ON HEALTH-CARE BILL

The president tells GOP senators that the House bill, which he lobbied for, is "mean" and urges them to craft a version that is "more generous."

4. INMATES IN GEORGIA KILL GUARDS, ESCAPE

A manhunt is under way for the two inmates, who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, gunned down two guards and fled in a carjacked vehicle.

5. UBER CEO TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Travis Kalanick's decision follows a report showing that the company lacked procedures to prevent sexual harassment, bullying and other bad behavior.

6. WHAT FUTURE OF CARDIAC CARE MIGHT LOOK LIKE

Drones carrying heart defibrillators could swoop in to help bystanders revive people stricken by cardiac arrest.

7. MAY, MACRON FIND COMMON GROUND

The British PM and French president agree that negotiations for Britain's divorce from the EU will start next week as planned.

8. WHO'S CASTING VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

The Federal Reserve is set to raise short-term interest rates — a signal that it's bullish on the American economy.

9. KIM'S CREDO: LIVE AND LEARN

Kim Kardashian West admits she's made mistakes in her life. She just hopes she's learned from them.

10. WHY IT'S GOOD TO BE GOLDEN STATE

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and their Warriors teammates are determined to build a dynasty together — and they might just be well on their way.