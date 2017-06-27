10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT MAY CONSTITUTE A 'BONA FIDE RELATIONSHIP'

Those permitted into the United States under the partially reinstated travel ban may include those who have an American job, school enrollment or a close relative.

2. WHO HOLDS KEY TO HEALTH CARE BILL PASSAGE

Trump's campaign promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" is now in the hands of a key group of GOP senators who are opposing — or not yet supporting — the legislation.

3. WHITE HOUSE WARNS ASSAD AGAINST CHEMICAL ATTACK

The White House claims "potential" evidence that Damascus is preparing for a gas attack similar to the one that killed dozens in April; Syria dismisses the statement.

4. INDICTMENT SLAMS BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT

Prosecutors describe a scheming, arrogant and corrupt Michel Temer who lined his pockets with illegal money while neglecting the office he represented.

5. 'I DID IT FOR NOTHING'

Two South Carolina inmates lured four fellow blockmates into their cell, killing them in cold blood, with one of the inmates telling AP he did it because he was tired of life behind bars and wanted to land on death row.

6. SAUDIS DEMOLISH HISTORIC SHIITE HOMES

Officials say al-Awamiya has become a hideout for militants, but the move is stoking sectarian tensions that resonate around the Persian Gulf and the region.

7. WHY LIU XIAOBO SUPPORTERS ARE ANGRY

The Nobel Peace laureate has late-stage liver cancer, leading to questions whether China's best-known political prisoner received adequate care while incarcerated.

8. NEXT LEGAL CHALLENGE FOR COSBY: CALIFORNIA

A hearing is scheduled to set a trial date for a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

9. CROWD-FUNDING CAMPAIGN SAVES JORDANIAN BOOKSTORE

A local landmark in Amman, customers linger over rare treasures, stay to chat and often pay as they please.

10. MOVE OVER, 'BIG O'

Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season, captures NBA MVP honors.