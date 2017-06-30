10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW TRAVEL RULES IN PLACE

A scaled-back version of Trump's travel ban takes effect, stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide yet still likely to generate a new round of court fights.

2. CHINA WARNS US ON WEAPONS DEAL

Beijing strongly protests the Trump administration's plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demands that the deal be canceled.

3. WHAT'S A NO-NO ON THE JOB

If Trump were anyone else, he'd be fired, or at least reprimanded, for his latest tweets attacking a female TV host, workplace experts say.

4. IRAQI FORCES CLEAR KEY NEIGHBORHOOD IN MOSUL

The operations in the city once held by Islamic State militants come a day after Iraq's prime minister declared an end to the extremist group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

5. HOW GOP HOPES TO PUSH THROUGH HEALTH OVERHAUL

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners in a bid to woo party moderates and rescue their sputtering efforts to repeal "Obamacare."

6. GERMAN LAWMAKERS OK SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

The vote to legalize gay unions brings the country in line with many of its Western peers.

7. DETAILS ON DEADLY SHOOTINGS EMERGING

A district attorney in Louisiana is releasing his office's report on an attack by a gunman who killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others last summer in Louisiana's capital.

8. FOR DUTERTE, A STORMY FIRST YEAR IN POWER

He's known as "Duterte Harry" after the Clint Eastwood movie character. But the Philippine president's critics contend that he's as much a criminal as a crime-fighter.

9. LEADING FRENCH FEMINIST POLITICIAN DIES AT 89

Simone Veil, a survivor of Nazi death camps, was a prominent proponent of Europe's integration who spearheaded abortion rights.

10. BASEBALL'S ALL-STAR ROSTERS STILL TAKING SHAPE

Rookie sensation Aaron Judge and perennial slugger Bryce Harper have secured their spots, but there's a logjam at both first and third base in the National League.