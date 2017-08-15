10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP INSISTS 'BOTH SIDES' TO BLAME FOR VIOLENCE THAT KILLED ANTI-RACISM PROTESTER

He appeared to once again equate the actions of white supremacist groups and those protesting them, drawing swift rebukes from some fellow Republicans.

2. AFL-CIO LEADER IS LATEST TO WITHDRAW FROM WHITE HOUSE JOBS PANEL

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said he could not "sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism."

3. WHITE NATIONALISTS HEARTENED BY TRUMP'S MOST RECENT REMARKS

Former Klu Klux Klan leader David Duke praised him for condemning "leftist terrorists" protesting the white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally.

4. WHAT COULD HAPPEN TO THE INSURED IF GOVERNMENT STOPS 'OBAMACARE' SUBSIDIES TO INSURERS

The Congressional Budget Office says ending the Affordable Care Act's "cost-sharing" payments could send premiums skyrocketing and add $194B to federal deficits over a decade.

5. INDIGENOUS RESIDENTS OF GUAM WEARY OF POSSIBILITY FOR YET ANOTHER CONFLICT

North Korea's threatened missile attack comes after the island endured bloody battles between the US and Japan during WWII and a steadily escalating US military presence since then.

6. DEATH TOLL EXPECTED TO RISE AFTER LANDSLIDES, FLOODING IN SIERRA LEONE

About 300 bodies have been recovered from the mud and debris, but another 600 are missing, with survivors still in shock.

7. WHY ATTORNEYS FOR MISSOURI DEATH ROW INMATE SAY HE SHOULD NOT BE EXECUTED

Lawyers for Marcellus Williams say DNA evidence found on the murder weapon does not match him, but prosecutors say there's enough other evidence to support his guilt.

8. ELVIS FANS ALL SHOOK UP OVER NEW FEE FOR 40th ANNIVERSARY VIGIL AT GRACELAND

The candlelight procession past his grave used to be free - but now visitors must buy a wristband to the Graceland complex for $28.75.

9. 'I COULD SEE THE NAIL MOVING WITH MY HEARTBEAT'

Doctors say a Wisconsin man came close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart with a nail gun.

10. TIGER WOODS' TOXICOLOGY REPORT SHOWS DRUGS IN HIS SYSTEM AT TIME OF ARREST

The golf star had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, and two sleep drugs in his system when police found him unconscious in his car in May.