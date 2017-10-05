10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHO'S TAKING SURPRISING STANCE ON GUN CONTROL

The NRA voices support for the regulation of "bump stocks," the devices the Las Vegas shooter apparently used to effectively automate his weapons.

2. GUNMAN'S OTHER POSSIBLE TARGETS

Investigators are looking into whether Stephen Paddock scoped out bigger music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago before setting up a perch in a casino hotel and raining deadly fire on country music fans.

3. HARVEY WEINSTEIN HIT WITH HARASSMENT CLAIMS

The larger-than-life Hollywood executive is taking a leave of absence from his own company after an explosive expose in The New York Times reveals decades of sexual harassment against women.

4. POLL SHOWS LACKLUSTER SUPPORT FOR NFL PROTESTS

Most Americans think refusing to stand for the national anthem is disrespectful to the country, the military and the American flag, according to an AP-NORC survey.

5. CALIFORNIA BECOMES SANCTUARY STATE

Gov. Jerry Brown signs legislation that extends protections in the nation's most populous state for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

6. WHERE ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IS ON THE RUN

Iraq's prime minister says troops have driven IS militants from the town of Hawija, one of the extremists' last strongholds in the country.

7. SPANISH COURT MOVES TO IMPEDE SECESSION

Spain's top court orders a suspension of Catalonia's planned parliamentary session during which the region has said it might declare independence.

8. WHICH NATION'S BURDEN IS EASING

The U.S. is poised to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan, recognizing the country's progress on human rights and counterterrorism after decades of war and abuses.

9. NETFLIX MOVES TO BOOST PROFITS

The company is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent.

10. ASTROS POWER PAST RED SOX

Jose Altuve blasts three home runs to lead Houston over Boston, 8-2, in Game 1 of their AL Division Series.