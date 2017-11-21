10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT US HAS PLANNED NEXT FOR NORTH KOREA

The Trump administration is due to announce new sanctions on Pyongyang after designating it a state sponsor of terrorism in the latest push to isolate the nation.

2. PUTIN HOSTS ASSAD IN RUSSIA AS END GAME NEARS

Moscow is about to end its military operation in Syria that tipped the scales in the devastating civil war in favor of government forces.

3. MUGABE URGED TO ACKNOWLEDGE 'INSATIABLE DESIRE' FOR CHANGE

The longtime Zimbabwean president should resign immediately, the recently fired vice president says, as impeachment proceedings were set to begin.

4. 'CBS THIS MORNING' WILL AIR WITHOUT CHARLIE ROSE

PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show and CBS News suspended the veteran newsman following a Washington Post report detailing sexual misconduct alleged by eight women.

5. REPORT: REP. CONYERS SETTLED COMPLAINT IN 2015 OVER SEXUAL CONDUCT

A woman alleges she was fired from the Michigan Democrat's staff in Washington because she rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reports.

6. 60,000 HAITIANS WILL BE FORCED TO LEAVE BY 2019

The White House is ending a temporary residency permit program that allowed Haitians to live and work in the U.S. since a powerful earthquake shook the Caribbean nation in 2010.

7. BIG TOBACCO RETURNS TO PRIME-TIME TV

Decades after they were banned from the airwaves, the tobacco industry will advertise the deadly, addictive effects of smoking, fulfilling a court order.

8. WHERE SEXUAL ABUSE IS PREVALENT

An AP investigation finds that it is a longstanding problem at madrassas, or Islamic religious schools, in Pakistan, but seldom are violations discussed or even acknowledged in public, let alone prosecuted.

9. CALL IT A COMEBACK

A startup pharmaceutical company is trying to bring back the popular arthritis pill Vioxx, voluntarily pulled by Merck & Co. in 2004, for patients with a bleeding disorder.

10. FALCONS STAY IN NFC PLAYOFF HUNT

Matt Ryan throws a pair of touchdown passes and Atlanta (6-4) holds off a late rally to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31.