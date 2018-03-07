10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHEN POLITICS IMITATES ART

Trump once presided over a reality show in which a key cast member exited each week. With the departure of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, the same thing seems to be happening in his White House.

2. PORN STAR SUES TRUMP OVER NONDISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an "intimate relationship" with Trump beginning in 2006, is seeking to invalidate the pact which prevented her from discussing the encounters.

3. KOREAS SUMMIT A CAUTIONARY TALE

Despite the hype and spin that inevitably accompany this kind of news, it's a pretty safe bet North Korea isn't going to abandon its nuclear weapons program any time soon.

4. WHO SCORED BIG IN TEXAS PRIMARIES

Women running for Congress surge to big wins and Democrats smash recent turnout levels in Texas' first-in-the-nation 2018 primary elections, providing a potential glimpse of what's ahead in the midterm elections.

5. WHERE SESSIONS IS TAKING IMMIGRATION FIGHT

The U.S. attorney general heads to California where he's suing to block state laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. illegally.

6. WEATHER WEARY NORTHEAST BRACES FOR ANOTHER STORM

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees already weakened from last week's storm and snap power lines, adding to stress for customers who've gone days without power.

7. TIME'S NEARLY UP FOR THOSE DISPLACED BY HURRICANE MARIA

Nearly 6 months after the Category 4 storm devastated the U.S. territory, many Puerto Ricans are still stranded in American hotels and facing a March 20 end to federal housing money.

8. FOR MANY FACTORY TOWNS, WHITE COLLAR JOB LOSS HURTS THE MOST

Roughly a third of major metro areas — nearly 100 communities— are shedding a greater proportion of their white-collar than blue-collar jobs, an analysis by the AP finds.

9. 'I'M A LITTLE NERVOUS'

Excited Saudi women are taking driving lessons in anticipation of the kingdom, where they have virtually no freedom, lifting a driving ban.

10. ROCKETS ROLL PAST THUNDER TO WIN 16TH STRAIGHT

Houston, led by Chris Paul and James Harden, matches the Boston Celtics for the longest win streak in the NBA this season.