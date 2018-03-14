10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO CLAIMED VICTORY IN PENNSYLVANIA RACE

Before the absentee ballots were completely counted in a nationally followed congressional race, Democrat Conor Lamb says he defeated Republican Rick Saccone, though his lead is razor-thin.

2. RENOWNED PHYSICIST STEPHEN HAWKING DIES AT 76

The scientist wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became a best seller, making him one of the field's biggest celebrities since Einstein.

3. IN TRUMP'S CABINET, CHAOS

The executive branch in recent weeks has been enveloped in controversy, undermining the administration's ability to advance its agenda and drawing the ire of the commander in chief.

4. PARENTS: MILITARY IGNORED BOY'S ABUSE OF GIRLS ON BASE

An AP investigation finds that in a military that prizes procedure and protocol, the Pentagon's school system has no specific policy to respond to student-on-student sexual violence.

5. WHERE AL-QAIDA IS LOSING GROUND

For the first time since its meteoric rise in 2012, al-Qaida's branch in Syria is in retreat, battling rival militant groups in the north and fighting for survival in a key foothold near Damascus.

6. HOUSE DEMOCRATS CITE 'EVIDENCE' OF COLLUSION

California Rep. Adam Schiff says he believes there was collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia, though he couldn't say if there was criminal wrongdoing.

7. STUDENTS TO PUT PENCILS DOWN, WALK OUT IN GUN PROTESTS

From Maine to Hawaii, thousands of students plan to stage walkouts to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Florida.

8. WHY THERE MAY BE HOPE IN CANCER FIGHT

Researchers are testing fluorescent dyes that make cancer cells glow to make them easier for surgeons to find, giving patients a better shot at survival.

9. FINLAND TOPS GLOBAL HAPPINESS INDEX

Fans of skiing, saunas and Santa Claus won't be surprised to hear the Nordic country is the happiest place to live, a report finds.

10. WHERE TOP NFL FREE AGENT IS EXPECTED TO SIGN

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will meet with the Minnesota Vikings and ESPN says he will sign a fully guaranteed, three-year $84 million contract with the NFC power.