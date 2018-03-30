10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SACRAMENTO PROTESTERS HEED CALL TO AVOID DISRUPTING NBA GAME

Hours after an emotional interruption at his brother's funeral, Stevante Clark helped defuse tension in California's capital city.

2. MOSCOW'S TIT-FOR-TAT EXTENDS DIPLOMATIC CONFLICT

Russia will expel more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, and close a U.S. consulate after Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the British poisoning scandal

3. PRISONERS' KIN ASK PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR HELP

Families of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago want Trump to help win the abductees' release during his summit with North Korea's leader.

4. CAUSES OF CALIFORNIA CRASH MAY STAY A MYSTERY

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an SUV carrying a Washington state family to plunge off a California cliff, but authorities might never figure out what happened.

5. WHO ARE PREPARING FOR LARGE BORDER PROTESTS

Palestinians stageing mass sit-ins along the border with Israel, a new attempt by Hamas to break a crippling, decade-old Gaza border blockade by Israel and Egypt.

6. CHURCH GROUP CONCERNED WITH SEXUAL PREDATORS SEEKS RULE CHANGE

Members of the Mormon Church are demanding an end to one-on-one interviews between Mormon youth and lay leaders, saying a parent or adult should be required for all meetings that usually happen twice a year starting at age 12.

7. CATHOLIC FAITHFUL GO FAR IN FOLLOWING THE EXPERIENCES OF JESUS

Filipino Roman Catholic devotees, including a woman, have been nailed to wooden crosses in a gory Good Friday reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings.

8. WHAT'S AT STAKE IN DATA SECURITY DEEP BENEATH THE SEA

Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, causing the U.S. and its allies to worry the Kremlin might be taking information warfare to new depths.

9. WHICH FEMALE BIBLICAL FIGURE IS BEING REASSESSED

Mary Magdalene, long portrayed as a reformed former prostitute, in increasingly viewed as a strong, independent woman who supported Jesus financially and spiritually.

10. 'WAIT 'TILL NEXT YEAR' COMES AROUND AGAIN

The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with Ian Happ of the Cubs homering on the very first pitch and Giancarlo Stanton hitting two home runs in his debut with the New York Yankees.