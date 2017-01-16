10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. HOW TRUMP PAID HOMAGE TO KING'S LEGACY

After roiling the waters in a spat with civil rights figure John Lewis, the president-elect hosts the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. on the day that remembers his father's achievements.

2. ACROSS US, MLK DAY MARKED AS TRANSITION NEARS

Amid celebrations, civil rights leaders try to reconcile the transfer of power from the nation's first black president to a president-elect still struggling to connect with most non-white voters.

3. ISTANBUL NIGHTCLUB ATTACKER REPORTEDLY CAUGHT

The gunman suspected of carrying out a New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 is captured in a police operation, Turkish media say.

4. WIDOW OF ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB SHOOTER ARRESTED

Noor Salman, who says she had no advance knowledge of the attack that killed 49 people, is facing charges including obstruction of justice.

5. FORMER ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN DIES AT 82

Cernan was the last of only a dozen men to walk on the moon. He returned to Earth with a message of "peace and hope for all mankind."

6. WHY BRITISH POUND IS TAKING A HIT

Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to announce that Britain will make a clean break from the European Union and not seek to remain "half-in, half-out."

7. REBELS GIVE BOOST TO SYRIAN PEACE TALKS

Some Syrian rebel groups say they'll attend negotiations sponsored by Russia and Turkey, despite mounting violations of a cease-fire across the war-ravaged country.

8. MERCHANTS' CRY: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

The city's fortunes are looking up, thanks to a surprising surge in business startups.

9. WHICH RADICAL IDEA IS SLOWING GAINING GROUND

The notion that governments should hand out free money to everyone — rich and poor, those who work and those who don't — is winning adherents in Europe.

10. PACKERS' RAZOR-THIN WIN GETS BOFFO RATINGS

Green Bay's 34-31 victory over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.