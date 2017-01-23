10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday.

1. TRUMP WITHDRAWS US FROM ASIA TRADE DEAL

The new president views the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact — which was eagerly sought by U.S. allies in Asia — as detrimental to American businesses.

2. 'THE WINDOWS EXPLODED, THE DOORS FLEW OFF THE HINGES'

That's how Anthony Mitchell of Albany, Ga., describes a tornado that hit his family's mobile home, among violent storms that killed at least 20 people across the Deep South.

3. SYRIA TRUCE TALKS OFF TO SHAKY START

The rebel delegation and Syrian government envoys remain deeply divided over who's to blame for repeated cease-fire violations as the civil war continues.

4. WHICH FRESH IDEA IS EMERGING ON HEALTH CARE

Two Republican senators say they'll propose legislation that lets states keep "Obamacare" or opt for a new program providing trimmed-down coverage.

5. ABORTION FOES PIN HOPES ON TRUMP

They want the president to fulfill a campaign vow to appoint a "pro-life" Supreme Court justice.

6. SUPER BOWL LI: TOM TERRIFIC VS. MATTY ICE

Matt Ryan of the Falcons and New England's Tom Brady will lead their high-power offenses into the championship game.

7. WHY IT'S TOUGH TO PROSECUTE SYNTHETIC DRUG CASES

Man-made drugs like "bath salts" hit the street faster than courts can react.

8. STATE CAPITAL SEES FIRST MURDER IN NEARLY A CENTURY

A man fatally shot outside a bar in Montpelier, Vt., is the sole murder there since the 1920s, state police say.

9. MUSEUM LANDS ELVIS PRESLEY'S GUITAR

A federal judge clears up an ownership dispute and rules that a South Dakota museum is entitled to a Martin six-string The King played not long before his death in 1977.

10. HOW JET LAG CAN STRIKE BASEBALL PLAYERS

Researchers say the drag from long-distance travel can cause big league pitchers to give up more home runs, and take some punch out of a team's bats.