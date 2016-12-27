10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. 'I OFFER MY SINCERE AND EVERLASTING CONDOLENCES'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers these words "to the souls of those who lost their lives" at Pearl Harbor during a historic pilgrimage to the site.

2. CARRIE FISHER, HEADSTRONG PRINCESS LEIA, DIES AT 60

"In 'Star Wars' she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope," said director George Lucas of the actress who died days after falling ill aboard a flight.

3. WHAT CAUSES TRUMP TOWER SCARE

A stray backpack full of toys leads police to rush people from the public lobby of the Manhattan skyscraper.

4. WHO DOUBLES DOWN ON SPLIT WITH OBAMA ADMINISTRATION

A furious Israeli government says it received "ironclad" information that Washington helped craft last week's U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements in occupied territories illegal.

5. US, RUSSIANS SHARE MORE INTEL ON SYRIA

American officials say military talks with Russia on their separate fights against Islamic State militants are quietly proving useful.

6. TRUMP APPOINTS BUSH-ERA VETERAN FOR HOMELAND SECURITY

Thomas Bossert will become an assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism.

7. INVESTIGATORS RECOVER RUSSIAN MILITARY PLANE'S BLACK BOX

They begin reviewing it for clues about why the jet went down moments after takeoff, killing all 92 aboard.

8. HOW MANY 'MISFIT TOYS' UPS EXPECTS TO RETURN IN 1 DAY

The delivery service estimates it will carry 1.3 million packages back to retailer on Jan. 5 — what it calls "National Returns Day."

9. WHY MARKETS COULD SLOW DOWN IN 2017

Analysts say many things could trip up financial forecasts for 2017, such as higher inflation and the ultimate wild card — Donald Trump.

10. LEBRON JAMES, WHO ENDED CLEVELAND'S TITLE DROUGHT, GETS AP HONORS

James is awarded AP's Male Athlete of the Year after helping bring home the championship and using his superstar platform to address social causes.