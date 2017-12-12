10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHERE POLITICS CAN BE BIZARRE

The wild Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is only the latest odd campaign in Alabama.

2. TRUMP TWEET DRAWS HEATED REPLY

Democrats admonish the president for what they say is an innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand declaring she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

3. US SOFTENS STANCE ON TALKS WITH NORTH KOREA

Secretary of State Tillerson calls it "unrealistic" to expect the nuclear-armed country to come to the table ready to give up its weapons of mass destruction program.

4. GOP LAWMAKERS SPEED TOWARD PASSAGE OF TAX OVERHAUL

The massive package includes a flurry of last-minute changes that could profoundly affect the pocketbooks of millions of Americans

5. SAN FRANCISCO'S MAYOR DIES SUDDENLY AT 67

Edwin Lee oversaw a technology-driven economic boom in the city that brought with it sky-high housing prices.

6. WHO'S PERSONA NON GRATA AT GLOBAL CLIMATE SUMMIT

At the gathering in France, world leaders, investors and other Americans assail Trump for rejecting the Paris climate accord.

7. SCIENTISTS SOUND FRESH ALARM ON GLOBAL WARMING

A new report card shows permafrost in the Arctic is thawing at a faster pace than before.

8. SOCIAL NETWORK BLAMED FOR SOCIAL ILLS

Some of Facebook's early friends are now its sharpest critics, accusing it and other social media giants of addicting their users and undermining democracy.

9. WHICH FLICK IS GETTING ROYAL TREATMENT

Prince William and Prince Harry join the cast of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the film's European premiere.

10. FOR EX-YANKEE GREAT, A RARE STUMBLE

Derek Jeter is trying to revive the downtrodden Marlins — but so far he appears out of his league as a CEO.