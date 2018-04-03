10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHERE TRUMP WANTS TO SEND US TROOPS

The president says he favors using the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.

2. 'EVERYBODY STARTED RUNNING'

A woman opens fire at YouTube headquarters in northern California, setting off a panic among employees and wounding at least four people before fatally shooting herself.

3. HOW SPIES MAY BE HARVESTING INTEL

The U.S. government acknowledges the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies could be using to intercept cellphone calls.

4. FIRST PUNISHMENT HANDED DOWN IN MUELLER PROBE

A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced to 30 days in prison.

5. WHAT'S ROILING PARTS OF EUROPE

For decades after World War II, racist, extremist and anti-Semitic views were considered taboo in public life. But today they are openly expressed by mainstream politicians.

6. AFTER BACKLASH, GOVERNMENT CHANGES ITS MIND

The Interior Department backs down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks.

7. WHICH IPO IS ROUSING SUCCESS

Spotify's opening act on Wall Street strikes a chord with investors betting on the unprofitable company's trend-setting music streaming service.

8. DRUG-RESISTANT BACTERIA POSE GROWING THREAT

"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the U.S. last year.

9. BILL COSBY'S LEGAL TEAM GETS LIFT

The judge rules that the defense at the entertainer's sex assault retrial can call a witness who says Cosby's accuser talked about framing a celebrity.

10. WHO'S BRINGING NEW MOJO TO MASTERS

The power off the tee and sharpness with his short game make him look like the Tiger Woods of old. The smile suggests someone entirely different.