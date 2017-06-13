11 states sue Trump administration over energy standards

New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products.

The states filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco. The Obama administration signed off on the energy efficiency standards in December 2016. The lawsuit says the Trump administration was required to publish the new rules by now, but it has failed to do so. That means they are not legally enforceable.

The lawsuit says the new standards would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save businesses and consumers billions of dollars.

The Energy Department said in an email that it does not comment on pending litigation.