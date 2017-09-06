California to file separate suit on immigration protections

The Latest on a lawsuit filed by multiple states against President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.(all times local):

5:30 p.m.

California's attorney general says a separate lawsuit he plans to file over the Trump administration's plan to end protections for young immigrants will mirror the legal arguments made in a suit already filed by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, said Wednesday he is going ahead with his own lawsuit because one in four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California and the state will suffer the greatest harm from its termination. He says he'll file the suit soon.

Becerra says he's been talking with fellow attorneys general for months about what to do if DACA is terminated and that the legal grounds of his case will be similar to the one filed earlier in the day by the other states.

That lawsuit calls the move by Trump an unconstitutional culmination of his commitments to punish people with Mexican roots.

Becerra says ending DACA will harm the people it protects along with California's economy and higher education system.

———

2:15 p.m.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump's act "a dark time for our country."

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

———

1:30 p.m.

Washington state's attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation — an act he said was "a dark time for our country."

Bob Ferguson, who earlier this year sued Trump over a travel ban affecting mostly Muslim nations, said at a news conference Wednesday that 11 states and the District of Columbia were involved in the legal action, which will be filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Ferguson said more states could join in the future.

