18-year-old man charged in Arkansas officer's death

An 18-year-old man is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a decorated Arkansas police officer.

Tyler Calamese appeared in Newport district court Wednesday morning. He has been assigned two public defenders.

Arkansas State Police say 41-year-old Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot Monday as he investigated a vehicle break-in in Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Weatherford died at a hospital that night.

State police say Calamese fled the scene when the officers arrived. They pursued him on foot. Police say Calamese turned and fired shots during the pursuit, striking Weatherford.

Calamese's next court appearance is scheduled for June 20.

Weatherford is the second Arkansas police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.