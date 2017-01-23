3rd Ex-Rhode Island Lawmaker in 11 Days Charged Criminally

A former Rhode Island state lawmaker has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges, becoming the third former House member in 11 days to be charged with criminal conduct.

Democrat Ray Gallison was charged in U.S. District Court on Monday with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns. Gallison, an attorney, acknowledged taking money from a dead man's estate, misusing public funds and other misconduct.

"This says something about our political culture here, which I think should get our attention," U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha said during a news conference announcing the charges and plea deal.

He listed a long string of local and state public officials his office has prosecuted and sent to prison, including former House Speaker Gordon Fox.

"I wish I could say with confidence that we are at the end of the line, and that no other trains will pass this way," Neronha said. "I suspect, however, that there will be more work to do."

Gallison was chairman of the powerful House finance committee until he resigned from the legislature in May amid state and federal investigations. His lawyer, Anthony Traini, didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Two other Democratic former House members were charged in state court this month for unrelated conduct.

Former state Rep. John Carnevale was charged Jan. 12 and pleaded not guilty the following day to felony perjury charges and filing false documents after authorities alleged he lied about his place of residence.

Former state Rep. Peter Palumbo was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzling money from his campaign finance fund and filing a false document. He did not enter a plea, and his lawyer hasn't commented on the charges.

Carnevale and Palumbo also left office amid questions about their conduct.

Following Monday's announcement, the good-government group Common Cause Rhode Island announced it is requesting audits of campaign accounts and financial disclosure statements of all General Assembly members.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Gallison to enter his guilty plea, prosecutors said.