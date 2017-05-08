ACLU sues for documents in Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL

A civil rights group wants to force the U.S. government to divulge more information about a January raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL and Yemeni civilians.

A lawsuit was filed Monday in Manhattan federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU is seeking to learn the legal basis and decision-making process used in the raid after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Central Intelligence Agency and the departments of defense, justice and state.

The ACLU said more information is needed in part because of conflicting facts that emerged after the raid. The ACLU said the military has claimed between four and 12 civilians were killed, while others say as many as 25 died.

A government spokesman declined comment.