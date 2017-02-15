Ambulance crash kills passenger en route to nursing home

Authorities say a 77-year-old western New York man has died after the ambulance transporting him from a Pennsylvania hospital to a nursing home crashed into a ditch.

New York State Police say an EmergyCare ambulance left the road at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, entered a ditch and hit a culvert in the Chautauqua (shuh-TAW'-kwuh) County town of Dunkirk, 35 miles southwest of Buffalo.

Troopers say the ambulance was taking Arthur McArthur, of Dunkirk, from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Erie to a nursing home in Chautauqua County. Police say McArthur suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ambulance's 49-year-old driver was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.