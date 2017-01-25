Anti-Defamation League Award Named in Beau Biden's Honor

The Anti-Defamation League is creating an award for law enforcement in the memory of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports ( http://delonline.us/2jZgAl7 ) that in March, the ADL Beau Biden SHIELD Award will honor law enforcement in Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey who have collectively combated hate groups, extremism and terrorism; presented and responded to hate crimes and bias-motivated activity; and promoted civil rights.

Philadelphia ADL regional director Nancy K. Baron-Bear says the award is named after Biden because he "was a champion for the most vulnerable."

The inaugural ceremony will be held March 29 in Wilmington.

The Anti-Defamation League is the foremost non-governmental organization in the U.S. training law enforcement on terrorism, extremism and hate crimes.

Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, died of cancer in 2015.

