AP Interview: LA Sheriff thinks feds may target marijuana

The leader of the nation's largest sheriff's department says he expects federal drug agents will attempt to step up marijuana enforcement as California moves forward with legalization.

But Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said he believes there isn't the manpower to conduct widespread raids on growers and businesses selling marijuana.

In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, McDonnell also decried California legislation that would make the state a sanctuary for immigrants living in the country illegally. McDonnell said he doesn't want his deputies acting as de facto immigration agents, but he believes the bill goes too far and would hamper cooperation on counterterrorism and gang initiatives

McDonnell said he expects legalization of recreational marijuana to bring additional challenges for his deputies, from an increase in fatal traffic collisions to a rise in overdoses caused by edibles.