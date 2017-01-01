AP PHOTOS: Refugee Boy Scouts Learn, Bond on Camping Trips

A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

At campouts, the scouts dine on foods from their native countries, such as fish head stew, fire-roasted corn and Chatpate, a popular Nepalese street snack.

The troop formed in 2014 deals with challenges and problems unique to the refugee population, but it also helps kids adjust to American culture, its leaders say.

In addition, the group provides a blueprint for other Boy Scout troops to attract some of the tens of thousands of refugees who could make the United States home in the coming years.

