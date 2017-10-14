AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of the devastation from massive wildfires in California's wine country; police detaining protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia; and a Swiss air force fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.

———

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 7-13, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

———

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

———

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.