AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Dec 9, 2017, 2:30 AM ET
Flames from the Thomas fire burn on a hillside behind a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Ferocious winds whipped sparks into massive infernos that have destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee since Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include a snowstorm in Mississippi, wildfires in California and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 2-8, 2017.

