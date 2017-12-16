AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Dec 16, 2017, 2:30 AM ET
Demonstrators protest against reforms to the retirement and pension system, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Police in riot gear shot tear gas and rubber bullets at stick-wielding protesters who hauled rocks and torched several gaThe Associated Press
Demonstrators protest against reforms to the retirement and pension system, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Police in riot gear shot tear gas and rubber bullets at stick-wielding protesters who hauled rocks and torched several garbage bins outside the Congress building and in nearby streets. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include a protest against reforms to the retirement and pension system in Argentina; firefighters working to contain a wildfire in California; Afghan migrants and refugees arriving at a port near Athens; Palestinian protesters clashing with Israeli soldiers; and features from around the globe.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 9-15, 2017.

