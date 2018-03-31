AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include the brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark confronting the mayor of Sacramento, Calif.; tear gas canisters falling on Palestinian protesters at the Gaza Strip-Israel border; and Christian Holy Week rituals from around the world.

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 24-30, 2018.

