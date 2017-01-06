AP Source: Aging New York Nuclear Plant to Close by 2021

The aging Indian Point nuclear power plant in suburban New York will close in 2021 under a deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh).

A person familiar with the agreement but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the agreement on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday.

Under the arrangement owner Entergy will shutter both reactors at the Westchester County plant by April 2021.

The Democratic governor has long called for the plant's closure, saying its operation is too hazardous so close to New York City. More than 17 million people live within 50 miles of the plant, which sits along the lower Hudson River 30 miles north of the city.

Cuomo's spokesman pushed back against reports of a deal, saying no agreement has been finalized. A spokeswoman for New Orleans-based Entergy has declined to comment