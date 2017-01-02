Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

Authorities say rescuers have discovered a third body following a New Year's Day fire in a large apartment building in Massachusetts.

Officials say the blaze broke out Sunday morning in Holyoke, and flames were visible on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Authorities say 48-year-old Maria Cartagena jumped from the fourth or fifth floor and died. Fifty-five-year-old Jorge Munoz was also found dead in the fire.

On Monday afternoon, emergency workers found the remains of a third person. Authorities are trying to identify the victim and notify the family.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries.

Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

Demolition crews began tearing down the upper floors. The city's building inspector determined it could collapse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.