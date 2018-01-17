APNewsBreak: Arrest made in Los Angeles serial rape case

An arrest has been made after at least a dozen female sex workers were raped at gunpoint in the Los Angeles area since 2014, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the suspect attacked a woman in Compton in December and was linked to 11 other cases that were being investigated by both Los Angeles police and the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.

In each of the cases, the man approached the women while they were working as prostitutes in south Los Angeles and solicited them for sex. Once they got into his car, he pulled out a gun, drove them to a remote area and sexually assaulted them, police said.

The official did not immediately provide the name of the suspect or detail potential charges.

The official wasn't permitted to discuss the matter publicly ahead of a formal announcement expected later Wednesday and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

At a news conference in December, police said the suspect had threatened to hurt the women and in at least one case beat a victim who fought back. The victims have ranged in age from 15 to 46 years old.

Detectives linked the cases in May after DNA from a sexual assault investigation matched a DNA that was on file from a sheriff's department case in December 2014. As they began investigating, they soon found a unique pattern and began linking other cases.

———

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .