Appeals court sides with states over fuel economy standards

An appeals court has sided with five states, saying the federal government can't delay plans to more than double penalties automakers pay when they fail to meet fuel economy standards.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a one-page order Monday, siding with a lawsuit brought last year by environmental groups and the states of California, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

In a release, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) said the ruling means the government no longer can delay implementation of the higher penalties. He said higher penalties will reduce carbon emissions and save consumers $1,650 annually in fuel costs.

A government lawyer argued this month that the penalties will be changed again later this year.