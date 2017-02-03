Appeals Court Stays Texas Man's Execution for 2004 Slaying

A Texas appeals court has stayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports ( http://bit.ly/2jMOyFP ) the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the lethal injection of 37-year-old Tilon Lashon Carter. He was set to be executed on Tuesday.

The appeals court granted the stay based on a legal technicality related to a delay in notifying a state office of the execution date.

Carter's appellate attorney, Robertson Norris, told the newspaper he believes the order will "at most ... just delay his execution."

Carter was condemned for the robbery and slaying of James Tomlin, a retired Bell Helicopter worker.

Prosecutors portrayed Carter as a longtime criminal.