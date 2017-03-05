Elderly resident unaccounted for after Dallas condo fire

DALLAS — Mar 4, 2017, 5:27 PM ET
The Associated Press
A fire burns in a four-story condominium building in Dallas, early Saturday, March 4, 2017. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement early Saturday that residents of the building calmly left just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted. Evans says firefighters worked into the early hours to put out the fire, which slowly burned from one area toward the front of the building. (AP Photo/Mary Clare Jalonick)

Authorities say an elderly resident of a Dallas condominium complex is unaccounted for after a fire destroyed the four-story structure.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says firefighters Saturday searched for the woman and also contacted her family and friends. Dallas police also issued a critical missing person advisory for the woman, described as having dementia and last seen Friday night.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 60-unit complex. Evans says one person had minor medical issues, exacerbated by the fire and smoke, and was transported to a hospital but was expected to be OK.

Firefighters spent Saturday dealing with hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

American Red Cross officials were assisting about 100 displaced residents.