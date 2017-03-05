Elderly resident unaccounted for after Dallas condo fire

Authorities say an elderly resident of a Dallas condominium complex is unaccounted for after a fire destroyed the four-story structure.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says firefighters Saturday searched for the woman and also contacted her family and friends. Dallas police also issued a critical missing person advisory for the woman, described as having dementia and last seen Friday night.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 60-unit complex. Evans says one person had minor medical issues, exacerbated by the fire and smoke, and was transported to a hospital but was expected to be OK.

Firefighters spent Saturday dealing with hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

American Red Cross officials were assisting about 100 displaced residents.