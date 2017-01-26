Autopsy: California Officer Shot Man 4 Times; Cocaine Found

A mentally distressed man killed by police in a San Diego suburb suffered four gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, arm and shoulder and was shocked twice by a stun gun, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

Alfred Olango died in the emergency room of the gunshot wounds. A drug test found cocaine in his system and a small amount of alcohol in his blood stream.

The September shooting led to days of protests. His family said Olango, a native of Uganda, had a breakdown after the death of a close friend. They have filed an excessive-force lawsuit.

Prosecutors have ruled that the shooting by an El Cajon officer was justified. Authorities say Olango pointed an e-cigarette device at the officer that could have been mistaken for a gun.

Another officer simultaneously used a stun gun, hitting him in the leg and buttocks.

Dispatchers received the first call from Olango's sister shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 27. She told dispatchers that Olango was at home and in need of a mental evaluation because he was not acting like himself, according to the autopsy report.

Officers could not respond at the time. More than 45 minutes later, the sister called back to report he was walking into traffic, according to the report. She called again 15 minutes later to report that he had almost been hit by several vehicles. Police arrived 15 minutes after that. The officers told investigators that Olango was refusing to follow orders and would not take his hands out of his pockets, according to the report.

Olango then suddenly raised up his hands and pulled the e-cigarette device out of his pocket and pointed it at the officer, who opened fire.