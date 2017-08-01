Awards taken from museum where gold lunar module was stolen

WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Aug 1, 2017, 8:44 AM ET
This image provided by Armstrong Air and Space Museum shows a lunar module replica at Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Police say the rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the museum. Police responded to an alarm at the museum just before midnight Friday, July 28, 2017, and discovered the 5-inch high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. (Armstrong Air and Space Museum/Wapakoneta police department via AP)

An Ohio police chief says a rare, solid-gold replica of the lunar space module wasn't the only item stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum over the weekend.

Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT'-uh) Chief Russel Hunlock says award medals and presentation coins also disappeared from the same museum display case in late astronaut Neil Armstrong's hometown.

Police responded to an alarm late Friday and discovered someone took the gold replica, which is less than a foot high. Hunlock says evidence indicates multiple people were involved.

A retired NASA agent who previously helped recover valuable stolen moon rocks has said he suspects the thief in this case intends to melt down the replica for the value of the gold rather than trying to sell the collectible.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.