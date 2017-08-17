Best weird AP news: 'Jorts-wearing bandit,' Denture-seeker

LUCKY CARROT: ALBERTA WOMAN FINDS MOTHER-IN-LAW'S LOST RING

CAMROSE, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Mary Grams, 84, said she can't believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago.

"I feel relieved and happy inside," Grams said this week. "It grew into the carrot. I still can't figure it out."

Her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live. The farm has been in the family for 105 years.

Daley said while she was pulling the carrots and noticed one of them looked strange. She almost fed it to her dog but decided to keep it and just threw it in her pail. When she was washing the carrots she noticed the ring and spoke to her husband, Grams' son, about what she had found.

They quickly called Grams. "I said we found your ring in the garden. She couldn't believe it," Daley said. "It was so weird that the carrot grew perfectly through that ring."

Grams said she was eager to try the ring on again after so many years. With family looking on she washed the ring with a little soap to get the dirt off. It slid on her finger as easily as it did when her husband gave it to her.

"We were giggling and laughing," she said. "It fit. After that many years it fits."

——

MAN DRIVES HIMSELF TO HOSPITAL WITH NAIL IN HIS HEART

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.

Doug Bergeson is ready to get back to work this week after surviving a June 25 ordeal that others might not have taken in such stride. Bergeson was working on framing in a fireplace at his house when his nail gun accidentally fired, sending a nail ricocheting off some wood and into his chest.

"I thought it just nicked me. I looked down. I couldn't see anything," Bergeson said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press. "I felt OK. I wasn't worried about the injury. I couldn't feel any pressure or blood building up."

As he tugged at his sweatshirt, the 52-year-old said he realized only about an inch of the 3?-inch nail was sticking out of his chest.

"I could see the nail moving with my heartbeat. It was kind of twitching with every heartbeat," said Bergeson, who lives near Peshtigo in northeast Wisconsin.

He was more annoyed than worried. He knew he had to go to the ER.

"I was frustrated because I knew I wasn't going to get home until late and I couldn't get anything done," Bergeson said, adding that "common sense" told him not to pull the nail out.

So he washed up, hopped in his truck and made his way to Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette, about 10 minutes away. After parking his truck and walking into the ER, Bergeson said he started to feel more pain and summoned a security guard for help.

"If you could find someone that would be great, I'm just going to sit down," he told the guard.

Still thinking he would soon be on his way home after a little medical attention, Bergeson texted his wife, Donna, to bring him a new shirt because medical staff had cut off the one he was wearing.

After X-rays were taken, Bergeson was rushed by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. "I offered to drive myself, but they wouldn't let me," Bergeson said, chuckling.

Dr. Alexander Roitstein confirmed the nail hit Bergeson's heart, saying it was also 1/16 of an inch from a major artery. He said it was difficult to assess how deeply the nail penetrated, but the nail left bruising and a nail-sized hole.

He commended Bergeson for not pulling the nail out and letting doctors handle it. "It shows the great composure this gentleman had after a very bad day's experience," Roitstein said Tuesday.

Bergeson spent two days in the hospital and has been recovering at home. He will be able to return to work this week at the Village of Lena waterworks plant. He also has a vegetable farm and a construction business.

"I feel pretty good. I'm back to doing things carefully," he said. "It was a pretty awakening experience."

———

'THAT MANURE CAR SMELL?' MAN CHARGED WITH SPRAYING LIQUID MANURE

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of spraying liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about immigration enforcement is scheduled to appear in court.

Fifty-three-year-old Mark Johnson, of Alburgh, is due in court on Thursday on assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Johnson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the incident occurred after he asked the agent why authorities weren't doing more to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally and working on Vermont farms. He says the agent was rude.

Johnson says he didn't know the car was behind him when he turned on his spreader.

Agency spokeswoman Stephanie Malin says Vermont prosecutors are handling the case.

———

REMOVAL OF MYSTERIOUS CIRCULAR OBJECT FROM BEACH CANCELED

———

THE 'UNSONG:' SILENT SONG FINDS IT'S WAY ONTO THE TOP 50 ON ITUNES

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the volume is just fine. It's the song.

An unusual tune has found its way onto the top 50 on the iTunes charts, alongside Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban hits. The song is completely silent. "A a a a a Very Good Song" costs 99 cents for just under 10 minutes of dead air.

While the musical quality of the track is debatable, its popularity is due to its simple role: When people plug smartphones into a car, usually the first song alphabetically plays by default. "A a a a a Very Good Song" offers users several minutes of respite.

The "song" is the brainchild of Samir Mezrahi, who released it last week. While high on iTunes, the song hasn't made much of a stir on Google Play.

———

COUPLE ADMITS TO CRASHING WEDDING; BRIDE FINDS STUNT FUNNY

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — A couple who gained notoriety for crashing a New Jersey wedding reception and leaving the newlyweds a card apologizing for their actions said they did it as a lark while on their first date.

Carly Wolfson told WCBS-TV in New York (http://cbsloc.al/2i08E43) that she sent the bride, Karen Tufo, a Facebook message apologizing for showing up uninvited at the Aug. 6 event in Sparta.

But Tufo — who has said she found the stunt funny and offered to buy the crashers a drink — told her no apology was needed. Wolfson said Tufo also told her that if all "goes well" for her and Ritchie Barry, she'll have to crash their wedding.

Wolfson said she and Barry planned their outfits and created a backstory involving a phony engagement ring. She also said they almost got cold feet about going through with their plans, likening it to a flirtatious game of "chicken."

"(We came) in right behind the bride, like literately right behind her," Wolfson said. "I freak out, shut the doors."

Reception attendees have said Wolfson and Barry were the life of the party, spending a lot of time on the dance floor and sitting at the best man's table. Some guests and members of the wedding party thought they might be crashers, but with everyone caught up in the celebration no one questioned them.

Tufo has said she initially thought Barry was a friend of her new husband who she had not met. She eventually met the actual friend later on in the evening, but said she continually got sidetracked when she thought about questioning the suspected crashers.

The newlyweds learned the truth when they found the greeting card the crashers left them with a dollar bill attached. The handwritten note stated: "Dear Fox's, 1) Congratulations! 2) Sorry for crashing your wedding 3) Best of luck!!"

The two crashers also included a photo of themselves in the outfits they wore in the wedding photos.

In a Facebook note posted the Monday after the wedding, Fox thanked all her guests but made a point of recognizing the crashers and their accomplishments.

"Well played my friends... well played!!! I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!" Fox wrote.

———

POLICE: WEDDING DJ MADE OFF WITH $600 FROM COUPLE'S CARD BOX

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Police say the DJ at a Pennsylvania couple's wedding reception made off with $600 in gifted money.

State troopers arrested Edward Kendrick McCarty this month on theft charges. He's accused of stealing cards from a box meant for the bride and groom.

Ashley Karasek tells the Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2uOOlsa) McCarty had the box for most of the evening of her July 29 wedding and she saw guests passing him cards. Police say McCarthy confessed to stealing the cards because of financial struggles.

Karasek says she's now contacting her wedding guests and asking how much money they gave the couple as gifts.

She says her advice to couples is to get a wedding card box with a lock.

No lawyer is listed for McCarty in online court documents.

———

CALL THE FASHION COPS: 'JORTS-WEARING BANDIT' HITS ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet on Monday, and included a photo. The tweet says the suspect's "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise on Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man is also suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet that anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or "the fashion police."

Although the man's identify remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

"We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have," said Granda.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of '90s men's fashion, but they've recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn't worn jorts since around 1997.

———

LAWSUIT CLAIMS RODENT WAS BAKED INTO CHICK-FIL-A SANDWICH

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

A co-worker picked up the sandwich for her at a Langhorne restaurant in November, and the two started to eat in a conference room at the insurance agency where they work.

"I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun," Manfalouti told The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vDnJvu) on Monday. "I turned it over. I said to (my co-worker), 'They burned my roll really bad.'"

Her co-worker, Cara Phelan, said that as soon as Manfalouti threw the sandwich on the table, "I realized it was a small rodent of some sort. I could see the whiskers and the tail."

Manfalouti's lawyer Bill Davis told the newspaper that he filed the lawsuit last week against Chick-fil-A franchise owner Dave Heffernan and the store after they weren't responsive to complaints.

Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain said they can't comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

She told the newspaper she was treated at a hospital for nausea, had to see a therapist for anxiety and could hardly eat for weeks.

———

LLAMA ON THE LINKS: GOLFERS SPOT LLAMA ON THE 6TH FAIRWAY

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — Maybe these golfers in New Hampshire didn't yell "fore" but they might have considered "llama on the links."

Golfers at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Jackson were joined Monday on the sixth fairway by a llama that escaped from his pen about 2 miles (over 3 kilometers) through some woods.

The Conway Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2vDrq5N) that the pack animal, named Noir, was friendly and got in pictures with the golfers.

The fugitive is well known to local police. Officers escorted him home in June when he escaped from his electric fence enclosure. And this time, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley again returned him to his pen with help from his owner, Russ Miller.

Miller admits the electric fence needs to be a little higher.

———

GERMAN CUSTOMS INTERCEPTS PACKAGE WITH 20 SNAKE HEADS

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officers say they have found and destroyed 20 rotten snake heads found in a package that had arrived from Nigeria.

A spokeswoman for Munich's main customs office said Wednesday that officers discovered the snake parts when they X-rayed a three-kilogram (6.6-pound) package last week.

Marie Mueller said that when officers then opened the parcel the stench of the rotten snake heads was "simply overwhelming and unbearable."

Mueller said the snake heads were immediately burned to prevent the spread of possible diseases.

She said the customs office has repeatedly intercepted packages from western Africa with snake heads which are sent to Germany as a delicacy.

——

ADVENTURES IN DENTURES: POLICE CHECK OUT MAN LOOKING FOR FALSE TEETH

BERLIN (AP) — A wary woman in southern Germany alerted police after a man buzzed on the door and asked for permission to search her balcony for his false teeth.

Police in Rheinfelden near the Swiss border reported Thursday that an interrogation of the 56-year-old man soon showed that his unusual request was sincere. He said he had visited a friend living a few floors above the woman and lost his dentures while sitting on the friend's balcony.

Police say the man's dentures had fallen off the balcony and he was simply trying to track down his much-needed teeth.

The man's name was not given in line with German privacy laws. Police wrote they don't know if he ever found his dentures.

——

POLICE: COUPLE EXPLOITED WEBSITE GLITCH FOR FREE MERCHANDISE

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey couple exploited a computer glitch on a home improvement chain's website to get thousands of dollars' worth of items shipped to their home for free.

Ocean County prosecutors say 40-year-old Kimy Velazquez and his 24-year-old wife, Romela Velazquez, stole enough items from Lowe's to fill an 18-foot (5.5-meter) trailer. The items ranged from a gazebo to $2,500 worth of underwear.

Authorities declined to provide details on the computer glitch.

Authorities say the Brick residents tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise overall but received only about $13,000 in merchandise. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.

It wasn't known Tuesday if they've retained attorneys. A phone number couldn't be found for them.

——

FLORIDA MAN GETS 6 YEARS FOR DISCHARGING GUN IN STRIP CLUB RESTROOM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for accidentally shooting a gun while taking a selfie in a strip club restroom.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa announced 34-year-old Rorn Sorn's sentencing Monday. The Asian Pride Gang member pleaded guilty in April to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents say Sorn was at Club Lust in St. Petersburg in December when his gun discharged. The bullet went through the mirror and into the adjacent women's restroom. No injuries were reported.

A security guard approached Sorn as he was leaving, and Sorn reportedly told the guard that it was an accident and that he "was just trying to take a selfie." Police responded, and officers found a handgun, ammunition and drugs on Sorn.

Sorn has prior felony convictions for burglary and attempted first-degree murder.

———

POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF RAMMING BENTLEY, ROLLS-ROYCE

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into two luxury vehicles at a Washington car dealership, causing more than $500,000 in damage.

Police say officers responded to Bellevue Bentley on Sunday night and detained the Seattle man.

Police say they found a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce significantly damaged. The dealership owner said the estimated value of both was over $500,000

Two witnesses told police they saw the driver of a Honda ram the unoccupied parked cars multiple times.

Police say the suspect told officers he had not slept in about three days and that he may have had a panic attack.

The dealership owner told police that the cars would likely be a total loss.

The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief.

———

ERROR CAUSES HANGAR TO BE COVERED IN FIRE-SUPPRESSION FOAM

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Emergency responders say a malfunction in a fire-suppression system at a Maine airport filled a building with foam and briefly trapped four people inside.

The Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/2vVb4qn ) reports firefighters responding to the Lufthansa hangar at Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport on Monday morning walked into a wall of foam higher than their heads.

Fire Chief Geoff Low says it appears an error caused the foam to discharge, filling the entire hangar.

Firefighters were able to find people who were lost inside the building. Low says they were on an upper level and were able to stay out of the foam itself.

The Sun Journal reports a few people were covered in the foam and some inhaled it. Two people were taken to a hospital and are expected to be released.