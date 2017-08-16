$1 billion tower lifts San Francisco skyline to new heights

Construction workers in San Francisco are putting the finishing touches on Salesforce Tower — the tallest building in the city by far.

The 1,070-foot (326-meter) high-rise and a massive adjacent transit center represent a shift in the city, one that pits the technology industry against the city's charming neighborhoods.

Although City Hall planned for Salesforce Tower to change San Francisco's iconic skyline, the building has garnered criticism from the start.

Some residents see the building named by the tech giant as the latest example of the tech economy steamrolling through the city.

Developers say concentrating growth in an urban transportation hub will have positive environmental impacts.

Construction on the $1.1 billion skyscraper is expected to wrap up in October.