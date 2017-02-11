Board Gives Nuclear-Weapon Lab Failing Grade on Safety Steps

An annual safety assessment gave Los Alamos National Laboratory a failing grade for steps it takes to prevent accidents in developing nuclear weapons.

The Santa Fe New Mexican ( https://goo.gl/nZp6yJ ) reports that an independent federal advisory board's annual assessment found the lab had numerous safety infractions during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board's assessment gave the lab 23 low-level infractions, one mid-level infraction and no high-level infractions. Most of the infractions were self-reported by lab staff.

Lab spokesman Kevin Roark said Los Alamos has taken steps to address shortcomings, including improvements in operating procedures and both training and adding staff.